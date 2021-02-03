Quick quiz: How long has Yakima’s NAACP chapter been around?
- Nearly a year.
- Three years.
- 20 years.
- 77 years.
Anyone?
If you answered 77 years, congratulations – no doubt you have a healthy awareness of community history.
With Black History Month upon us, Yakima’s NAACP chapter us at the center of a long list of activities – most of them virtual – to commemorate the role African-Americans have played in the Valley’s history.
Incoming Downtown Rotary President John Baule said his group’s Black History Month plans are part of an ongoing focus on diversity.
“It can’t just be old white guys,” he said.
So Rotary will kick off the month with a virtual program at noon Thursday featuring California-based social entrepreneur and former Yakima Herald-Republic reporter James Joyce III.
Joyce’s “Coffee With a Black Guy,” which began four years ago as a series of informal neighborhood conversations, has grown into a national phenomenon. Gatherings that initially drew only a handful of people were regularly packing in more than 100 before the pandemic hit, he said. But thanks to CWABG’s sophisticated online component (including merchandising, and paid technical and marketing staffers), Joyce’s discussions have continued as virtual events – and they’ve grown even more popular.
Rotary’s busy Thursday agenda will also include a 12-minute video from former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, author of “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man” and host of a series of online videos by the same name.
For a link to sign into the event, contact any Rotary member, or phone Carolyn Flory at (509) 452-8332 or Eric Silvers, (509) 453-8286.
Meantime, the NAACP’s got plenty cooking, too, starting by highlighting local Black-owned restaurants — such as the family-operated Fish Bones — throughout the month on its Facebook page.
Yakima County NAACP Branch President Reesha Cosby said the chapter will also use social media to share quotes from notable African American “sheroes and heroes.” The posts, she said, will promote better understanding of Black history, covering everything from early-day Yakima Valley Blacks to the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and ‘30s. They’ll even throw in ways to find remaining Underground Railroad sites and offer movie recommendations to promote better understanding of the Black experience.
And the chapter will share at least two downloadable slide shows via its website, yakimacountynaacp.wixsite.com/1140b.
One, “Children of the Civil Rights Movement,” follows the struggles of Ruby Bridges, the children of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, the children behind the landmark 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education court decision, Emmett Till, Claudette Colvin and others. Another explains the meanings of slaves’ coded quilt designs and hair braiding patterns during the Underground Railroad era.
Baule hopes the growing emphasis on Black contributions to the community will lead to tangible progress toward diversifying local leadership – and he hopes the efforts by his groups and others succeed.
“It’s all well and good to say we want that, but what are the strategies?” he said.