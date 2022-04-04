In 1955, four Central Washington climbers summited Mount Rainier by way of Liberty Ridge, regarded by many as the hardest and most dangerous regular climbed route because of its remote location and sustained steep angle.
Climbers had reached the top of Rainier via Liberty Ridge before 1955. But Marcel Schuster, Dave Mahre, Gene Prater and Mike McGuire halved the time it took by using new techniques and equipment such as front-pointed crampons, said Peter Arnold, executive director of the Yakima Valley Museum.
Visitors to the museum will see video of Liberty Ridge and other landmarks on Rainier when they walk into a new exhibit, “Let’s Take the Sporting Route — Mountaineering in Central Washington 1949-1970.” It opens to the public Tuesday after invitation-only viewings Saturday and Sunday.
“We hired a helicopter to shoot this,” Arnold said of the round-the-mountain video shot by Jordan Rowland of Yakima Design about a year ago. The video loops on a large screen at the exhibit entrance and indicates geographical landmarks such as Liberty Ridge, glaciers, Camp Muir and other sites familiar to fans of Washington’s highest peak.
Arnold was along for the ride when Rowland shot the video. The helicopter moved much more slowly than a fixed-wing airplane, which made the video even more compelling. There were no doors on the helicopter so it was quite cold, Arnold said, but also spectacular.
“We were just so lucky with the weather. The weather can turn so fast.”
“Let’s Take the Sporting Route” is book-ended by 1949 — the year the Cascadians Outdoor Club reincorporated in Yakima after World War II — and 1970, when climbing, mountaineering and outdoor recreation spiked in popularity.
More than three years in discussion, design and construction, the new exhibit highlights the ground-breaking ascent in 1955 and other important contributions made by Eastern Washington mountaineers to the development of climbing and skiing in North America.
“These climbers and skiers, among others, were true pioneers in an era before proper equipment was readily available, no guidebooks had been written, weather data was unreliable, and the vast majority of the Cascades remained unexplored and most climbing routes untouched,” museum officials said in a news release.
Mountaineering
and mountains
Near the video of Mount Rainier, a “Hall of Fame” wall features photos and information about noteworthy climbers with Central Washington connections, including two women: Erline Reber and Marion Hessey.
A committee chose those climbers featured because they made specific impacts on the sport of mountaineering, Arnold said. Others are part of the exhibit, which is in English and Spanish and covers a broad spectrum of topics that fall into two major categories, mountaineering and the mountains themselves.
Dedicated to Robert “Bob” Kershaw, who died in 2019, the exhibit is “by far the most complex and sophisticated exhibit ever attempted by the museum,” officials said. Features range from historic climbing gear, photo murals and a hands-on activity center to touchscreen computers and intricate 3-D scale models of Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens. Visitors can also watch interviews of some Central Washington climbers and skiers.
They can learn about the geological structure and climate of the Cascade mountain range and check out an interactive touchscreen highlighting the fauna and flora of the region.
An augmented reality sandbox offers the chance to create mountains and valleys, and rivers and lakes in real time. “You can even make it rain,” Heath Lambe, the museum’s curator of exhibits, said of the mesmerizing feature.
“We’ve used a lot of technology in this,” Arnold said.
Climbing basics
The basics of mountaineering and skiing are highlighted along with the exhibit’s advanced offerings. The exhibit features more than 90 objects, most on loan, that were used in mountaineering, climbing and skiing. Among them are several versions of ice axes, showing changes over the years.
“A lot of the stuff these guys wore was Army surplus,” Lambe said.
Visitors will learn about the importance of Central Washington Mountain Rescue and the influence of the men of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, which played a pivotal role late in World War II. Some such as Schuster came to the United States eager to share the skills they had learned.
Kids can get the basics of climbing in an activity zone just for them. They will learn how to properly place some of the equipment, Lambe said of ice screws, nuts, hex, tri-cams and cams. They can check out displays made lower just for them and practice their skills with a compass.
Arnold praised Lambe’s work on “Let’s Take the Sporting Route,” which doesn’t have a closing date at this point. He thinks it will be open for several years.
“It’s a major step forward for us,” Arnold said.
