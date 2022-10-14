The Yakima City Council is moving ahead with paid parking downtown after a nuanced discussion at a study session Tuesday.
In a 4-3 vote, the council decided paid parking is the way to go in the city’s business core, though the specific charges and locations have not yet been decided.
City staff originally recommended the city charge $1 per hour for parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the downtown area Mondays through Saturdays, with no charge for Sundays.
The council also moved to set up a separate fund for the revenue, which would be used for improvements downtown.
Here is where the plan stands as of Tuesday, with comments from council members and business leaders.
Plan details
Rick Williams, a consultant hired to put together a parking study, said the base cost for the 192 pay stations included in the plan is about $2.6 million.
He said that includes the stations themselves, as well as the software, signage and computers required to operate the system. The initial study looked at an area from Ninth Street to Fourth Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Walnut Street and found robust use of parking lots.
That cost does not include the price of a mobile app, but Williams said those are largely self-funded because app systems add a surcharge for customers on the first transaction.
“We didn’t put an app cost in here because we don’t think there will be” one, he said at the meeting. “It could very well support itself.”
The use of an app could reduce the number of pay stations required. Williams said the pay stations could be more spread out if the city expects people to use the mobile app, reducing the number of stations and the base cost.
Revenue to fix tripping hazards and more
In his presentation to the council Tuesday, City Manager Bob Harrison flipped through a series of photos that showed cracked pavement in lots, uneven and separated curbs, sidewalks heaving from tree roots and exposed rebar.
In the first five years, much of the revenue from the parking system — estimated to be about $1.3 million annually — would go toward paying off the cost of the pay stations. After that, the funds would go toward fixing those hazards, Harrison said, including repaving or reconstructing the parking lots and streets downtown, fixing uneven sidewalks, planting trees and other landscaping.
More lighting is something business leaders have requested, Harrison said, and that is something that could be covered by the funds, as could signage, curbs, gutter and stormwater improvements.
About $500,000 would be available each year for the first five years to start some of those projects.
The city has also looked at grants to install electric charging stations in some stalls, which Harrison said would be an attraction for visitors with electric vehicles. The revenues from that pay station could go into the parking fund, he added. The grant would pay for the charger installation, but future costs would be left to the city, he said.
Andrew Holt, executive director of the Downtown Association of Yakima, said one of DAY’s big questions going into the meeting was how the money would be spent.
“It’s good to know the money gained, the net revenue, is strictly going to be used for downtown infrastructure,” he said Thursday.
Customer parking
Joe Mann, owner of Ron’s Coins and Collectibles and about 20 total properties downtown, said at the meeting and after that free parking should be some component of the system downtown. Still, there are maintenance needs downtown that need to be funded, he said.
His emphasis on “free” also has to do with how parking was initially set up in downtown Yakima: The lots were purchased by property owners and business owners who then gave them to the city, he said.
“I don’t think it’s the right time to put paid parking in downtown,” he said Wednesday. “I think we need to work on filling up vacant (storefront) spaces and getting downtown alive and getting some vitality back into the downtown. Having a parking program to where you know, the first minute you pull into a space you’re going to have to pay, I don’t think is necessarily the right way to go.”
Harrison said there is an option for the city to provide some spaces for free 5- 10- or 30-minute parking sessions.
“The problem that we run into is if you apply that across the system, the revenue model ends up falling apart because most of the revenue that gets generated in the parking system gets generated in that first hour to two hours,” he said.
Council member Holly Cousens wondered if those spaces would be available to drivers for food delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash or Grubhub.
“I wouldn’t want to see them have trouble getting in to get our customers that choose to use those apps to have to pay to park,” she said.
Williams said loading zones are an option for that issue: the city could work with businesses to make combination zones that would be available for loading for part of the day and used as a stall other times.
Another option is a redemption program in which businesses could advertise free parking for customers who make a purchase, Harrison said.
Mann said he could see some businesses using that option, but it might not work for his store.
“With my business and us having such a small ticket — our average ticket is about $15 — to offer an hour free off of that, that might be difficult to do,” he said.
Council member Matt Brown said he was concerned about how parking time limits would affect people going to see a movie at Orion or performance at the Capitol Theatre.
“Much of their things are longer than two hours,” he said.
Employee and resident parking
The issue of employee or resident parking has also not been resolved, Holt said, though the council did ask some questions about permits or other options for daily users.
“I didn’t feel that it’s come into clear focus, but I was heartened that the consultant talked about stratified parking options for employees,” he said.
Williams suggested the council adjust permit prices based on demand: an employee permit in the heart of downtown would be more expensive than a permit for block faces that aren’t as close to retail businesses.
Holt said he hopes the council will consider a designated parking lot for employees and design a system for residents downtown.
“We have residents parking in front of businesses for days,” he said.
Enforcement
Harrison said the city already has the software needed to enforce parking and collect data on license plates.
“The enforcement has gotten much more efficient,” he said. “Staffing the positions is a different challenge.”
He said there are two positions available, but otherwise, the enforcement piece is there.
More council discussion
The discussion at the meeting revealed the wavering opinions of some council members as they weighed the different pieces of the proposal.
Council member Patricia Byers said there is maintenance necessary for the streets, sidewalks and lots downtown to be safe, functional and attractive, but she ultimately voted against moving forward with the plan.
“I just struggle with both sides of the issue, so I am trying to decide exactly how to vote,” she said.
Cousens said she agrees there is maintenance that needs to be done, but she said paid parking is not the way to go about funding that.
“I still worry with our demographic in Yakima, with costs going up, can people afford to pay parking in our downtown with the way our downtown currently is, not as revitalized as we would like?” Cousens said.
She said she would like to see the downtown more revitalized before discussing paid parking and voted against the plan.
“I understand both sides, but I’m a ‘no’ on this,” she said. “But if it does pass, I really want to work with all of my council mates to just discuss options we talked about for employee permit program and the different options that we have for the validation process and the app and all of that.”
Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund voted yes on the plan, sharing that parking issues and crumbling infrastructure were factors in her decision to move her business out of downtown Yakima.
“I don’t want to pay to park, either, but I also don’t want to trip and fall in our parking lot, and I want us to have nice places and safe places to park,” Lund said. “I also want us to be able to support our businesses by having a nice, beautiful downtown for them to conduct business.”
Mayor Janice Deccio, who voted in support of the plan, said the council can work together to find the right areas for paid and unpaid parking. Council members Eliana Macias said Danny Herrera also voted yes.
Brown said asking people to pay for parking is a stretch for the Yakima community.
“Right now people are hurting inside of our own community when it comes to financial difficulties, much like the city, right? The city is trying to navigate a torrential financial issue going on, but people are also feeling it in their pockets right now, feeling it hard,” Brown said.
For that reason, he said he would be voting no, but also said the council would work through the issues if the plan was supported by the majority.
Two ordinances will come back to the council at a future meeting: one amending the current parking regulations to allow paid parking, locations and amounts still to be determined, and one creating a fund for parking revenue.
