Four million dollars down, $7 million to go.
During a rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday, community activists thanked state lawmakers and city officials for providing $4 million in funding toward a new pool at the park, while launching a campaign to raise the remaining money for the $11 million project that officials and activists hope will break ground in 2024.
“I feel much better (about the pool plan) than I have felt since 2005,” said Ester Huey, a longtime community activist.
The rally served as both a “thank you” to state lawmakers for pushing to get $1 million in the state supplemental capital budget to help construct the park and Yakima City Council for committing $3 million to the project, as well as a call for others to help raise the additional money.
Supporters say a pool at the park is a necessity, since the only other available pools in the city are beyond walking distance for families on Yakima’s east side. The park had a pool until 2006 when it was replaced with a splash pad.
Getting to the YMCA and Yakima Rotary Aquatic Center at Chesterley Park involves a half-hour bus ride each way, said Rosie Lee, with Rosebud’s Youth Activities. A pool at the park would be more accessible for families, who can spend time together in the park.
Growing up in the segregated southern United States, Huey said she remembers as a child the frustration of being barred from swimming in a community pool, and then the joy of being able to go to a pool once her family moved to Yakima.
And she’s also familiar with the dangers of people going swimming in rivers and lakes when there isn’t a pool available. She recalled how, as a teen, she saw another child drown while swimming in the old Boise Cascade Mill Pond.
While the city has three plans for the pool, with varying options and price points, City Council member Holly Cousens and pool supporters are pushing for the higher end plan, which is estimated at $11 million.
“Our kids deserve an incredible pool,” Cousens said. “We don’t want a mediocre pool. We want the best for your children.”
State Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, said he learned to swim at the park’s original pool when he was a child, riding his bike from Union Gap to go swimming and then getting a nickel ice cream for the ride back.
“I know and have seen the importance of this pool, not just for this community but to the Valley and the city of Yakima as a whole,” King said. “It is too bad it has taken us to this point to get something done.”
King said that getting the money in the budget wasn’t too hard, as he approached legislative leaders early in the session and got commitments to provide assistance.
Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson also said the pool was something that would provide overall benefit to the entire community, and would push to have the county at least match Yakima’s $3 million contribution.
Even with that, supporters would still need to raise at least $4 million to build the pool.
Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, is confident that can happen.
“This is a generous community. I look forward to everyone coming out in support of the project,” Dufault said.
City Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Rod Bryant said that while the funding announcements are good news, it’s not time to sit back and celebrate.
“A promise made should be a promise kept,” Bryant said. “And we are hoping that all of you that are here today, you’re showing your support, and we’re hoping you’re going to continue to show your support and make this dream a reality.”
Anderson, the county commissioner, urged those attending to ask people they know to contribute what they can to the project.
Huey said people who wish to donate to the project can make their contributions to OIC of Washington.
