Multiple staff members at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital were sent to the emergency department on Friday after being exposed to an unknown substance, hospital officials said.

According to a statement provided by Memorial, a patient inside a room on the third floor started smoking an unknown substance. Three hospital staff members were exposed to the smoke and sent to the emergency department for observation and treatment.

The staff members were released shortly afterward and are all OK, hospital officials said. The patient smoking the unknown substance was moved to a new room.

Hospital officials said no patients were moved from their rooms or affected by the smoke. Patient care continued throughout the incident without interruption.

Officials said the Yakima Fire Department responded.

Several staff also were exposed to a potentially hazardous substance in October. In that incident, a police officer became ill and six nurses were evaluated after a patient smoked a potentially hazardous substance in a hospital room. No other patients were affected. Yakima police recommended a reckless endangerment charge against the patient.

Santiago Ochoa's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Health Care Access Reporter

Santiago Ochoa is a bilingual journalist covering health care access at the Yakima Herald-Republic in Yakima, Washington. Before joining the Herald, Ochoa reported for Flint Beat in Flint, Michigan, covering the city’s Latino population—health care, education, community building and more, and winning top honors in the Michigan Press Association’s feature category. He served as photographer and later editor for his college newspaper, The Michigan Times. When he’s not working, Ochoa enjoys cross-country trips on his motorcycle, going to the movies, reading and skiing. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment