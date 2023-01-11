Multiple staff members at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital were sent to the emergency department on Friday after being exposed to an unknown substance, hospital officials said.
According to a statement provided by Memorial, a patient inside a room on the third floor started smoking an unknown substance. Three hospital staff members were exposed to the smoke and sent to the emergency department for observation and treatment.
The staff members were released shortly afterward and are all OK, hospital officials said. The patient smoking the unknown substance was moved to a new room.
Hospital officials said no patients were moved from their rooms or affected by the smoke. Patient care continued throughout the incident without interruption.
Officials said the Yakima Fire Department responded.
Several staff also were exposed to a potentially hazardous substance in October. In that incident, a police officer became ill and six nurses were evaluated after a patient smoked a potentially hazardous substance in a hospital room. No other patients were affected. Yakima police recommended a reckless endangerment charge against the patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.