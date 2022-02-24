Yakima Valley Memorial will put $14.8 million into employee pay and bonuses to recognize people for their work during the pandemic, and to retain crucial staff.
The funding will include retention bonuses for registered nurses, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants and phlebotomists, a news release said. All four are critical to keeping patients safe and providing quality care, said Carrie Youngblood, Memorial VP Chief People Officer.
The health care organization said $8 million will come from Memorial’s general budget, with $6.8 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. Memorial has about 3,000 employees.
The base rate pay for registered nurses and respiratory therapists will increase about 4% above market; with $5 more per hour for registered nurses and $3 per hour more for respiratory therapists, Youngblood said. She said they will be able to keep the rates in place, and they aren’t temporary.
“This places us in a more competitive area to be able to recruit and to also retain staff who might otherwise be seeking temporary opportunities, either locally or are also across the country,” she said during a news conference.
All Memorial staff will receive a prorated gratitude bonus, up to $1,000.
“In late 2021, we were able to deploy our first round of gratitude bonuses and this is our second one that will be going out the beginning of next month,” Youngblood said.
Overall, Youngblood said the retention efforts are helping.
“We have seen roughly 10 nurses either rescind the resignation or elect to come back,” Youngblood said.
Memorial also is focusing on behavioral health of employees, and is adding more support through its employee assistance program. The hospital has a respite room for employees who need quiet time, and a volunteer program brings in therapy dogs for employees.
Retention and recruitment bonuses will help with staffing gaps, so the hospital won’t need to rely as much on 50 traveling nurses, FEMA nurses and the National Guard, officials said.
National Guard personnel sent to Yakima in January to help with the omicron surge have finished their work here, said Bridget Turrell, Memorial’s marketing and communications manager.
Yakima Valley Memorial has more than 120 registered nurse openings. It also has openings for five respiratory therapists and 47 certified nursing assistants and phlebotomists and is offering recruitment bonuses.
“The high demand for health care workers will have an impact on the industry for years to come. Retaining these crucial workers will allow us to continue to provide outstanding care to the Yakima Valley community,” Carole Peet, Memorial CEO, said in a news release.
To see all open positions, go to yakimamemorial.org.
