When she enrolled in Pacific Northwest University's College of Osteopathic Medicine, Jen Reinmuth-Birch became the oldest student in the school's nearly 20-year history. Since then, she's garnered national attention for going back to school and encouraging others to do the same.
Two years after starting medical school at the age of 50, Reinmuth-Birch has amassed a following of tens of thousands on her Tik Tok and Instagram accounts, the.road.to.doctor.jen. In her videos and posts, she documents her life as a medical student.
Reinmuth-Birch’s message to her followers? You’re never too old to do something new.
Reinmuth-Birch’s social media success caught the eye of the morning talk show "Good Morning America." A small film crew was sent to PNWU, where she was interviewed about her experiences attending medical school and what led her there. Her interview is scheduled to air at noon Pacific time on Friday, Jan. 20, on "GMA3." It will also be available online and on Hulu.
Reinmuth-Birch said she was skeptical at first when she found out "Good Morning America" was interested in interviewing her.
“I thought it was a scam,” Reinmuth-Birch said. “Maybe I’m cynical but I asked Paul (PNWU’s director of public relations) if he was sure these people were real. He gave me their names and I was looking them up and saw they were real, their names were all popping up on LinkedIn and Google.”
Reinmuth Birch was interviewed via video call from New York, filmed by a crew from Seattle and worked with a producer from Los Angeles.
“It was so fun. We filmed here (at PNWU), shot at some external locations and they brought my husband in to ask him about what it’s like to be married to a med student,” Reinmuth-Birch said. “It was just a wonderful experience. I’ve never done anything like that in my life.”
Reinmuth-Birch is working to get a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from PNWU. Her first two years of medical school have been spent in the classroom. By late summer, Reinmuth-Birch will start visiting local hospitals as part of her clinical rotation.
In the next five years, Reinmuth-Birch will spend more time in hospitals across the Pacific Northwest and possibly the country. Ultimately though, she said she wants to return to the Pacific Northwest and deliver health care in rural areas.
“I’ve lived in the Pacific Northwest my entire life,” Reinmuth-Birch said. “Also right now, living in Long Beach, (Wash.,) and Yakima which are both rural and underserved areas and even just growing up in Eugene, all these areas are medically underserved. That’s just where my heart is, I want to work where there is a need.”
This is not the first time Reinmuth-Birch had returned to school after a hiatus. She got her master's in nutritional biochemistry in her 40s. But the prospect of going to school for almost a decade was still daunting.
Reinmuth-Birch said the support from her friends and family has kept her going. She recalled the first time she brought the idea up to her husband.
“When I started the applications process I did some quick math and I looked at my husband and laughed,” Reinmuth-Birch said. “I said, ‘By the time I’m done with residency, I’m going to be 57. I’ll almost be 60.’ and he just said, ‘we’ll you’re going to be 60 anyways, might as well be 60 and be a doctor.”
