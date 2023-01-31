The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients.
The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
Rodriguez has been charged with third-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty. Charles Dold, Rodriguez's attorney for the criminal case, said although he cannot comment on the licensing accusations by the DOH, he was surprised to hear his client's license had been revoked.
Dold said Rodriguez has not been working as massage therapist since early 2022.
"He has been entirely cooperative in our efforts to prove his innocence," Dold said.
Rodriguez is prohibited from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington, and has 20 days to contest the charges against him.
