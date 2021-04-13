The Yakima community vaccination center at State Fair Park will be closed today because of strong winds, with appointments moving to the Valley Mall.
People with appointments can go to the mobile vaccine unit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yakima Valley Mall, 2529 Main St. in Union Gap, according to a news release from the Yakima Health District.
People without prior appointments can still use this site. To make an appointment, go to Prepmod.doh.wa.gov or call 1-800-525-0127, press 7 for Spanish. No documentation or identification is required.
The change does not impact COVID-19 testing site hours. The COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park will remain open as scheduled.
A wind and dust advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. today in the Yakima Valley, according to the National Weather Service.