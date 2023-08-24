A Yakima man was sentenced Monday to almost 17 years in prison for stabbing another man to death on North First Street in 2021.
As part of a plea agreement, Justin Allen Stone, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Richard Hayden McFarland. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in an unrelated case.
Under the terms of the deal, Yakima County prosecutors dropped multiple assault charges filed in McFarland’s death, as well as a felony harassment charge in the other case.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch sentenced Stone to 200 months in prison for the second-degree murder, and 14 months on the assault, with the two sentences to be served concurrently. Stone will get credit for the almost two years he was in custody.
The standard sentencing range for second-degree murder for someone with Stone’s criminal history is 144-244 months. The second-degree assault sentence was at the top of the sentencing range of 12-14 months.
Yakima police were called to the area of the Happy Time marijuana store, 1315 N. First St. shortly before midnight Sept. 4 for an assault. Officers found McFarland, 58, in the store’s parking lot with a stab wound to the left side of his chest, according to court documents.
McFarland was taken to what was then Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later, according to court documents. His death was ruled a homicide.
Stone was found nearby and identified by a witness as McFarland’s attacker. Security video showed Stone attacking McFarland in the middle of the street, and McFarland then retreating to the marijuana shop.
Police found a knife blade with blood on it in the street, court documents said.
At the time of the incident, Stone had been released on his own recognizance after being charged in Yakima County District Court with malicious mischief and violating a protection order.
After Stone’s arrest for McFarland’s killing, the earlier case was refiled in Superior Court as a felony harassment. In that case, Stone went by the home of a woman who had a no-contact order against him, and when the woman’s brother told Stone to leave, he pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him, according to a Yakima police affidavit.
