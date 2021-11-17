A 48-year-old Yakima man was killed when he was hit by a car while standing on Interstate 82 early Wednesday in Union Gap.
The man, whose name has been withheld pending notification of his family, was standing in the eastbound lane of the highway at the Valley Mall Boulevard exit when he was hit by a 2017 Kia Soul at 5:17 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol news release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the State Patrol.
Eric A. Martin, the Kia’s driver and a 33-year-old Yakima resident, was not injured and was the one who reported the crash, the release said.
Troopers said alcohol was not a factor and the cause was the man in the roadway. No charges will be filed against Martin, the release said.
