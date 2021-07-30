Authorities have released the identity of the driver who was killed in a head-on crash on the Yakima Valley Highway Thursday afternoon.
Jose Canas-Nunez, 49, of Yakima, died of blunt-force trauma when his Hyundai Sonata hit a GMC Yukon, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Friday.
Canas-Nunez was traveling west in the 3900 block of the highway, about two miles northeast of Wapato, around 2 p.m. when his car went into the eastbound lanes and hit the SUV, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies say Canas-Nunez died at the scene. The Yukon’s occupants, Kenneth and Linda Wertenberger, both 74 of Wapato, were injured and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Kenneth Wertenberger had two broken legs and a broken pelvis, Schilperoort said, while Linda Wertenberger had a broken arm and minor injuries.
Linda Wertenberger was released from the hospital, while Kenneth Wertenberger was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was listed in serious condition.
Schilperoort said the sheriff’s traffic division is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.