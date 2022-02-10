RICHLAND — A Yakima man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning in Richland.
Benedict J. Biegler, 56, of Yakima, was riding in a pickup that was heading east on Highway 240 when he was killed, the Washington State Patrol said in a memo. Victor L. Groves, 50, of Outlook, was the driver of the truck and crossed the centerline about 6:10 a.m. just outside the city limits near the Horn Rapids Golf Course, the Tri-City Herald reported.
Biegler died at the scene.
Groves, as well as the driver of the Focus, Charlette J. Burghard, 25, of Richland, were in critical condition and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The driver of the Mercedes, Leiah E. Peale, 57, of Kennewick, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in serious condition.
A third passenger in the truck, Jamie L. Bossert, 42, of Moxee, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Investigators haven’t determined why the driver crossed into oncoming traffic on the narrow highway known as the Hanford highway.
