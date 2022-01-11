An 80-year-old Yakima man was killed Monday afternoon when he was struck by a semi-truck near Wapato, the Washington State Patrol reported.
A 1987 Chevrolet pickup truck had broken down on the side of northbound U.S. Highway 97, about a mile south of Wapato, around 1:40 p.m., according to a State Patrol news release. Troopers say John J. Moreau, the pickup's driver, was standing in the roadway outside the pickup when he and the truck were struck by a northbound 2018 Kenworth tractor pulling a trailer, the release said.
Moreau was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The Kenworth’s driver, 29-year-old Jessi D. Chavez of Maricopa, Ariz., was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
Troopers say intoxicants were not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
