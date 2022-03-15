A 25-year-old Yakima man was injured in a hit-and-run Monday evening in Naches.
The victim was crossing the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 12 on foot when a car driven by a 26-year-old Tieton man struck him at about 7:45 p.m. March 14, 2022, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
The driver returned to the scene after initially failing to stop and charges are pending, according to the release.
The injured man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial hospital, but no further information about his condition was immediately available.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the collision, which is under investigation, WSP said.