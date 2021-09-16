A Yakima man was injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision on I-82 near Prosser that blocked eastbound traffic.
The crash occurred at 7:35 a.m. when a GMC van driven by John Henning, 57, of Yakima struck the rear of a semi-truck, according to a release from the Washington State Patrol. Henning was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and was considered in serious condition immediately following the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The state patrol said neither drugs nor alcohol were involved and all people involved were wearing seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.