A Yakima man was struck by a car and injured as he attempted to cross Interstate 82 near Yakima on Wednesday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol reported.
WSP reported a 2007 Lexus driven by Tyler Leist, 36, of Selah was traveling westbound on I-82 near milepost 34 at 2:13 p.m. when it struck a man in the median who was trying to cross the westbound lanes.
Christian Hernandez, 27, was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries, WSP reported. He was charged with illegally crossing an interstate highway.
Further details on Hernandez's injuries and conditions were not available at press time.
