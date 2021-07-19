A 29-year-old man accused of taking a pickup from another man at gunpoint in Yakima early Monday morning faces possible first-degree robbery charges.
The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
The victim said he had just parked his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado at his apartment in the 100 block of North Ninth Street when a man came from behind with a gun and ordered him not to move, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The suspect was accompanied by two other men, the victim told police. The suspect with a gun and another man hopped in the victim's truck and drove away, the affidavit said.
The third man followed in a gray van, the affidavit said.
The victim told police his truck would not go far because it had engine trouble; police found it abandoned about a block away, the affidavit said.
At that time, police received a second call reporting another stolen vehicle about a few blocks away, the affidavit said.
Police found that vehicle abandoned near the area of South Second Avenue and West Pine Street. Police detained a man in the area who matched the description of the one who took the pickup at gunpoint, the affidavit said.
The victim in the pickup theft identified the detained man as the person who took his truck at gunpoint, the affidavit said.