Yakima’s mail processing equipment will remain where it is, according to the postmaster general.
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that he was nixing operational changes previously planned to help the post office recuperate from lost revenue, in part due to COVID-19. Changes had included closing some post offices nationwide, reducing retail hours and eliminating overtime.
The Postal Service had planned to move mail processing equipment and consolidate mail flow from Yakima and Wenatchee to Spokane due to decreased volumes.
The Wenatchee processing center sorted its last mail Monday and the Yakima plant was set to close later this week, according to the Spokesman Review. All mail with the exception of “express” parcels originating in those areas was to be trucked to Spokane to be sorted. Processing also was set to end in Tacoma, leaving Spokane and Seattle with the state’s only processing and distribution centers, the Spokesman-Review reported.
Ernie Swanson, a spokesman for USPS-Seattle, said earlier this month that customers wouldn't see service affected and Yakima post offices weren’t expected to have layoffs, closures or reduced hours. He acknowledged operational changes were planned in Eastern Washington at the time.
DeJoy said in his newest statement that no mail processing equipment or blue collection boxes would be moved. He also said he would suspend the closure of mail processing facilities, that retail hours would not be cut and that overtime for postal workers would be allowed nationwide.
The statement follows public outcry over the proposed changes, driven by people’s concerns that the changes could delay election mailings.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit to block the changes, noting the Postal Service's importance to election ballots, prescriptions sent by mail and important correspondence. Ferguson said he would keep the lawsuit active to make sure the promises are kept.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat who represents Washington state, said questions remain about whether DeJoy will fix the "massive disruptions that have already been put into effect."
Federal law requires the Postal Service to go through specific procedures before making changes that affect nationwide service, including a review by the Postal Regulatory Commission and a public comment period.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.