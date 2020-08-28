The Yakima City Council will discuss extending its state of emergency related to COVID-19 and possible improvements to Miller Park Tuesday.
The agenda for the council meeting notes that a group of northeast Yakima business owners, parents, coaches, community leaders and basketball players met with Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson on July 21 to discuss improvements to Miller Park. Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers and council member Eliana Macias joined another meeting on July 28.
The park is Yakima’s only northeast neighborhood park and is a popular spot for picnics and play.
The group decided the priorities for the park should include resurfacing the basketball courts and providing safety lights so park usage could continue safely into the evening.
Other improvements might include a new restroom, a picnic shelter, a new playground, added walkways and additional picnic tables and benches.
Staff is working on a fundraising brochure for the proposed park improvements as well as pursuing opportunities for grant funding, said a city memo written by Wilkinson and Public Works Director Scott Schafer.
The city’s streets division also is planning to remove and resurface one of the four basketball courts in September if donations for the asphalt can be acquired.
“The Yakima Parks & Recreation Division is pleased to be working with another group of energetic and motivated community members that want to make improvements to a Yakima Park,” the city memo said.
The City Council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be livestreamed at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/.