Get caught street racing in Yakima, and the police may take your car.
The Yakima City Council passed a motion Tuesday to develop an ordinance to aggressively combat street racing.
Street racing endangers the lives of the drivers, other motorists and pedestrians who share the road, said Council member Soneya Lund.
Lund urged the council to consider adopting an ordinance similar to Fife's.
Fife, a city of about 10,000 in Pierce County, passed an emergency ordinance March 23 authorizing the police department to impound vehicles for violation of “stay-out-of-areas-of-racing” (SOAR) laws.
A person in violation of a SOAR order in Fife could have their vehicle impounded for up to 15 days for the first citation and up to 30 days for each subsequent violation.
The Yakima Police Department wrote 68 citations for street racing and 64 citations for reckless driving between January 2020 and May 2021.
Police also reported vandalism, trespassing and littering issues connected with street racing.
Yakima resident Richard Milhorn said he has witnessed an increase in street racing over the past seven years in his neighborhood off of Tieton Drive.
“Quite often in recent months, a group of cars will speed around Franklin Park using Chestnut, Stanley and 23rd Avenue as they race around the park,” Milhorn told the council via Zoom during Tuesday's public comment period. “Street racing presents a very real public safety hazard.”
Milhorn implored the council to make concrete steps to curtail street racing before someone is injured or killed.
Council members Brad Hill, Kay Funk and Mayor Patricia Byers all expressed interest in pursuing a harsher penalty for street racing. Lund's motion passed unanimously.
“Perhaps we could have an ordinance that would change the penalty which would make it far more difficult for someone to get their car back and may be a more preventative measure than a ticket,” Byers said.
The YPD is taking a more proactive approach to racing and reckless driving, said Capt. Shawn Boyle.
“I think with COVID-19 last year there was not a lot for people to do,” Boyle said. “2020 saw a real increase, especially in the spring, of vehicles participating in car clubs and racing events.”
Boyle said police hope to avoid simply pushing street racing out of the city and into other parts of the county.
“I know on the west side of the state there’s a significant problem with racing,” Boyle said. “Luckily, so far we haven’t seen that in our community. But we have worked with King and Pierce County agencies to gather intelligence and work the social media aspect of this to try to stay ahead of it.”
Lund criticized the city and police department’s lack of effort to address street racing in the past.
“It seems like every time there’s a problem, it comes back to ‘Well, we’re dealing with murders and shootings and domestic violence and other stuff, so this is nothing,’” Lund said. “But it is something.”