Yakima Fire Department could get two badly needed fire engines if the Yakima City Council approves a budget adjustment at its next meeting.
And one City Council member wants to make sure that the city has a plan to keep its fleet of fire apparatus in good repair.
“I don’t do business like this, ‘Where are we going to find the money?’ ” said council member Soneya Lund at the Tuesday meeting. “The general public needs to know they are going to be safe.”
Steve Groom, the city’s finance and budget director, presented an amendment to the city budget that included $1.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan money to purchase the two fire engines.
Groom said the engines haven’t been bought yet, but the purchase can move ahead when the council approves the budget amendment at its June 20 meeting.
YFD Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said the budget amendment is welcome news, and the department is appreciative for the new money. Like Lund, he also wants to see a long-term replacement plan in place.
Ideally, Rodriguez said fire departments keep apparatus working as front-line units for 10 years before shifting them to backup status until they’re retired after 15-20 years.
Yakima’s three reserve units are 16, 18 and 21 years old, he said, while many of the front-line trucks and engines are 11 years old.
As the equipment ages, repairs become more frequent, which results in trucks being taken out of service for maintenance.
Earlier this year, the city’s largest ladder truck and two fire engines — almost a quarter of the department’s apparatus — were down for repairs, with the ladder truck sent to Oregon for a fix.
“Our mechanics are busting their rears to fix (the equipment),” Rodriguez said.
Buying two new fire engines with a federal grant only addresses part of the problem. Instead, the city needs to set aside funding to replace fire engines, which Fire Chief Aaron Markham earlier said takes about a year as the apparatus are built on demand and to a fire department’s specifications.
Markham suggested at that time putting aside $1 million a year.
Lund moved to have the council discuss an equipment repair and replacement plan for the fire department to head off future problems, which would also address funding.
Rodriguez said having a plan to regularly replace equipment is good, but said it depends on funding. The city, he said, can figure out how often equipment can be replaced and how much that would cost. But he said such plans can be victims of budget cuts when city officials look for a short-term budget fix.
He said that having operating equipment is a public benefit, as it reduces the costs of fire insurance premiums for property owners and provides a better public safety response.