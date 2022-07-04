Yakama Nation cradleboards, Native tools and jewelry made of stone and shell and the ritual dance of matachines will be shared from master to apprentice through a program that conserves cultural traditions important to Washington’s communities.
Janice Anne Whitefoot and Alexandria Whitefoot of Harrah, Jim Baugh and Klairyssa Aronica of Ellensburg and Zillah resident Pedro Meza Madera were selected to participate in the 2022-23 Washington State Heritage Arts Apprenticeship Program. Madera is paired with Pedro Jr. Meza Avila of Seattle, according to a news release from Humanities Washington.
They are among 16 partnerships of artists and crafts people selected for the 2022-23 program.
Created to encourage people to learn a traditional trade, craft or skill, the program is a partnership of Humanities Washington and the Washington State Arts Commission. Participants may teach or study music, visual art, occupational arts, dance, culinary traditions, storytelling and other verbal arts, and much more.
A skilled and experienced master artist mentors an apprentice, spending at least 100 hours of one-on-one time in the program year. Master artists teach skills related to a tradition in their community, conserving that tradition and allowing it to thrive in the future.
The program culminates in a free event to introduce the public to these unique cultural traditions.
“Because these practices are often learned informally in a one-on-one setting, they are at risk of getting lost,” said Langston Collin Wilkins, director of the Center for Washington Cultural Traditions. The center is housed at Humanities Washington and oversees the apprenticeship program.
“This program helps ensure not only that a new generation of folk and traditional artists preserve their crafts, but they also gain ways to connect to their history and community,” Wilkins said.
Pairings
Tradition: American Native Shell and Stone Arts. Jim Baugh of Ellensburg (master) is paired with Klairyssa Aronica of Ellensburg (apprentice).
This apprenticeship will focus on some of the oldest arts of the Americas: tools and jewelry made of stone and shell — an art that relies on the connection between nature and the Native peoples of the Americas.
Tradition: Plateau/Yakama cradleboards. Janice Anne Whitefoot of Harrah (master) is paired with Alexandria Whitefoot of Harrah (apprentice).
Indigenous people traditionally used cradleboards to safely carry their babies, whether on horseback or for protection from the elements. Cradleboards also provide a sense of security because the cradleboard’s snugness imitates the way babies feel within their mother’s wombs. While there are several styles of Native American cradleboards, this apprenticeship focuses on the style of the Yakama Nation.
Tradition: Los Matachines. Pedro Meza Madera of Zillah (Master) is paired with Pedro Jr. Meza Avila of Seattle (apprentice).
Los matachines is the term for a traditional religious dance as well for those who participate in it. It traces its roots to a popular sword dance in medieval times called a morisca. This apprenticeship aims to create a spiritual praxis, a way to build awareness of history and social constructs of settler colonialism while rerooting traditional medicine and mental health.
