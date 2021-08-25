Wearing a hot pink, animal-print backpack and a plain black face mask, Leslye Garcia, 8, was ready for the first day of school at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Wednesday.
The incoming second grader described herself as “shy," but she said she is glad to be back on campus. She said she likes being in a classroom more than online and understands lessons better that way.
After Wednesday's half day, Thursday will be the first full day of district-wide, in-person learning for the Yakima School District since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. Yakima students used a hybrid model last year after starting the school year remotely. As of spring 2021, all students whose families opted for in-person learning were spending some time on campus.
Superintendent Dr. Trevor Greene rode along a bus route that stopped at five elementary schools and greeted students wearing masks as they boarded.
“Everybody's very excited to be back and be a part of school again,” Greene said after all students had disembarked.
Katia Ramirez, 10, is a fifth grader at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. She said that it feels good to be going back.
“I like being in a classroom because it’s much funner,” Ramirez said.
All students, teachers and staff in the district, which serves about 16,000 students, are required to wear masks on campus, per state mandate. Many of the students walking up to school gates had masks on, though students on the bus occasionally had to be reminded to keep them on.
Adams Elementary School student Margarita Garcia, 10, said she was nervous about her first day of fifth grade. She said her parents talked to her about keeping her mask on at school, “because supposedly the air was getting people sick.”
In addition to the mask mandate, all Washington school employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 by order of Gov. Jay Inslee.
The Yakima School District has a COVID-10 response team, which Greene praised for its work preparing for this school year.
Greene said he is looking forward to seeing the district work in collaboration with the community to make this school year successful.
“What we need this year is what we need every year: a continual partnership, so that we are jointly working together to help their students regarding all of their needs,” Greene said.
This story is developing and will be updated.