Here's a guide to the July 4 weekend in the Yakima area:
Yakima's celebration
Yakima’s Fourth of July celebration runs Friday-Sunday at State Fair Park.
A carnival in the south parking lot at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., is open 2-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ride tickets and all-day ride wristbands can be purchased on site.
Sunday, July 4 is the big day, with gates opening at noon and additional activities starting at 3 p.m. then continuing through the beginning of the fireworks display at 10 p.m.
There will be 12 food vendors, a kids zone with free face painting and activities, and cornhole demonstrations. The beer garden will be open from 3 to 9 p.m.
One new attraction: State Fair Park has built six PVC water tunnel structures that spray water from all three sides. Kids and adults can run through them.
Live music begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until the fireworks start. The lineup includes past winners of the Yakima AppleJam Battle of the Bands, a competition that in recent years had provided Fourth of July entertainment. Arissa Connel, Jaden Garza, Bad Habit, Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys, and The Chase Craig Band are scheduled to perform.
Admission and parking are free.
Shuttle buses on Sunday
Shuttle buses will run every 15 to 20 minutes Sunday from 3:30-9:30 p.m. and from 10:30-11:30 p.m. from three park and ride lots:
• Gateway Center (on Fair Avenue in front of Office Max and Target)
• Eisenhower High School (at the bus turnout on Tieton Drive near 40th Avenue)
• Wide Hollow Elementary School (72nd Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard)
The last shuttle buses of the evening will leave State Fair Park at 11:30 p.m. Masks are required on public transportation.
More community fireworks
Community fireworks displays also are planned in Selah, Sunnyside, Cle Elum and Prosser. Here's a full schedule of events around the area.
Weather
Triple-digit high temperatures will continue this weekend, though it won’t be quite as hot as earlier this week. An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Highs are forecast at 99 on Friday, 102 on Saturday and 101 on Independence Day in Yakima, according to the National Weather Service.
People should wear lightweight, loose-fitting colors and drink plenty of water. Never leave children or pets in a vehicle, and check on family, friends and neighbors without air conditioning.
Be careful with personal fireworks
Officials urge extreme caution with fireworks because of fire danger. Read more about local restrictions here.
Travel
For those traveling on State Route 410 near Chinook Pass, the heat unraveled a section of pavement from mileposts 69 to 74. The speed limit has been reduced to 30 mph in that area to prevent further road damage and to keep oil and rock from sticking to vehicles.
No lane closures or other construction are planned on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass from Friday through Tuesday. Travelers should expect delays from holiday traffic, especially eastbound on Friday and westbound Monday. Receive text message alerts about significant delays by texting the number 468311 with the words "WSDOT Snoqualmie."