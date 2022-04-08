The city of Yakima has added a new data point for tracking long-term housing progress in Yakima: completed units.
“One piece of data that was discussed during the Housing Action Plan process last year was tracking not just permits issued, but permits completed,” city Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun told the Yakima City Council Tuesday.
City staff members started counting new housing units as they became available to renters in August, Calhoun said, and the tally is updated each month. In total, 161 units were completed between August 2021 and February 2022, which just about meets the city’s housing development goal.
The long-range housing plan adopted by the city in 2021 used housing supply and population growth measures to estimate that about 5,517 housing units would need to be developed between 2020 and 2040. Based on that estimate, the city should meet a pace of about 300 new units per year.
The new measure can be used to show progress toward that goal, counting completed units as they’re added to the housing market. Calhoun said the units are also tracked by bedroom size, to show the types of units being created.
Of the units completed between August and February, 89, or 55% of units, had three or more bedrooms, 34, or 21% of units, were studios or had one bedroom, and 33, or 20.5% of units, had two bedrooms. An additional five bedrooms were added in remodel projects, Calhoun said.
A monthly report showed that 32 additional units were created in March, all of which had three bedrooms or more.
Current projects
The city is still tracking permits. In March, the city issued permits for 11 single family homes and five multifamily developments, for a total of 65 units. A total of 34 new housing permits for 83 individual units have been issued so far in 2022.
Calhoun’s quarterly report included a list of housing projects that were recently approved or are currently being reviewed. Among those projects is a 10-unit duplex development at 1506 E. Beech St., a 54-unit development by the Yakima Housing Authority near 1100 Fruitvale Blvd., and two single family developments for a total of 55 lots.
Calhoun said there are currently 383 units recently approved or in the permitting process.
Construction is underway for one project approved late last year.
Three additional buildings with a total of 42 new units are being built at Stonewood Apartments at 1205 E. Spruce St. in east Yakima. The affordable housing complex has five existing buildings with about 12 units in each building.
The project was permitted in November 2021, and construction began that month, according to site superintendent Chris Wendt. Much of the work over the last few months was underground line work, but a frame was erected for the first level of one building this last week.
“We’ve been here for months, and all the work was underground,” Wendt said. “We’re excited to see the progress above-ground now.”
All units at the complex are low-income units managed by Cambridge Management of Tacoma. The number of bedrooms varies by unit, Wendt said.
The city issued permits for 464 housing units in 2021, according to the year-end building permit report. Of those, 273 units, or about 59%, were multifamily, 147 units, or about 32%, were single family and 30 units, or about 6%, were duplexes.
Definition changes and zoning
As part of its housing development efforts, the city set goals to remove barriers to innovative housing and allow a variety of housing types, including tiny homes and cottage housing.
A series of zoning changes proposed by the Yakima Planning Commission take some steps toward those goals, Calhoun said in an interview.
Cottage housing would be added as a housing type in the recommendations. Cottage housing means a group of clustered single family units that share a common open space and parking, according to the draft amendments.
The small size of cottage units makes it a more affordable option and a more compatible option for low-density residential neighborhoods, according to the housing plan. The units are typically less than 1,200 square feet.
“This is kind of just adding to the toolbox for developers,” Calhoun said. “It’s giving additional options. If people want to get creative and go through to cottage housing process, they can do that. If they want to do just regular multi-family, there’s options there.”
The amendments also add a definition for tiny homes, update parking standards for low income or central business district developments, and adjust some setback requirements. Tiny homes would be permitted using similar processes and standards as mobile home parks, according to the draft.
“I wouldn’t say (these changes) affect the Housing Action Plan. They implement the Housing Action Plan,” Calhoun said. “What we’re doing is just utilizing the kind of broader objectives of the Housing Action Plan and the (comprehensive plan) to then develop specific regulations that would allow those additional uses.”
Community members can comment on the changes at a public hearing at the May 3 council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.