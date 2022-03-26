Elder Gage White, a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sorts through donated food at a drive to collect food, clothing and first-aid supplies for people in Ukraine at the Yakima Stake Center Saturday, March 26, 2022. The drive was organized by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities, with support from local businesses. The supplies gathered will be shipped Tuesday to Lviv, Ukraine by Meest, a Ukrainian shipping company, according to Tausha Stapleton with the interfaith association. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Elder George Hutchinson, a missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stacks boxes of relief supplies in a trailer parked at the Yakima Stake Center Saturday, March 26, 2022. The supplies were gathered as part of a drive by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities to collect food, clothing, first-aid supplies and other necessities to send to Ukraine for people affected by the Russian invasion. The goods are being shipped to Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, said Tausha Stapleton, with the interfaith association. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
Emma Carlson of Yakima sorts through clothing donated during a drive Saturday for supplies to aid people in Ukraine Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Yakima Stake Center. The drive, sponsored by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities, collected food, clothing, first-aid supplies and other necessities for people in Ukraine. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)
The Yakima Association of Faith Communities conducted a supply drive for people in Ukraine Saturday at the Yakima Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The group collected food, clothing, first-aid supplies and other necessities. The items will be shipped to Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday by Meest, a Ukrainian shipping company, Stapleton said.
Tausha Stapleton, with the interfaith group, said local businesses also donated to the drive, with Zirkle Fruit providing 200 boxes for the items, while Roots Landscaping provided a trailer to haul the items and Tieton Village Drugs donated almost $2,100 worth of first-aid supplies.
