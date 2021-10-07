A rare trolley of the same type that first ran on Yakima's lines more than 100 years ago is closer to full funding for its restoration thanks to a recent grant and others paying for the extensive work required.
Yakima Valley Trolleys, a nonprofit that preserves and operates two historic trolleys owned by the city of Yakima, acquired a third — a rare Brill trolley dating back to World War I. But it needs to be restored, and a $150,000 state grant will cover half that cost. The nonprofit must match that amount and has been posting updates and praising donors on the organization's Facebook page as it gets closer to its goal.
On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a $5,000 check from the Pacific Power Foundation to help with restoration, said Ken Johnsen, chairman and CEO of Yakima Valley Trolleys, in a news release.
"This brings us ever closer to our match goal. We are very grateful to have a wonderful neighbor and corporate sponsor like Pacific Power!" Johnsen said in a Facebook post.
The hope is for the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie, which is contracted to restore the donated trolley, to finish the work in about two years so the newest vintage trolley is operational for the 2023 season, Johnsen said. There are only five of this specific type of trolley in the United States.
Those who want to donate toward restoration should visit www.yakimavalleytrolleys.org for links and more information.
The city has owned Yakima's trolley railroad, based in an old car barn at 306 W. Pine St., since 1985. It is the last intact, early 20th century interurban electric railroad in the United States.
Volunteers operate the trolleys on 5 miles of tracks that take visitors on rides either through Yakima or out to Selah and back. Along with the trolleys, visitors can go to the car barn where they're stored and see exhibits about the trolley’s history, as well as the power house that charged the copper wires that were strung above the tracks to power the trains.
The trolleys are a remnant of a 50-mile electric train system that once moved people and freight around the Upper Valley in the first half of the 20th century, starting in 1907. Trolleys operated until 1947, when buses replaced them. Years later, when Union Pacific Railroad abandoned its freight services transporting fruit from the packing houses, the city got ownership of the remaining buildings and mechanical assets, Johnsen said.
Last year was the first since 1974, when the nonprofit acquired two 1920s trolley cars from Portugal, that they didn't make their summer runs because of Washington’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Though rides resumed this year, the 2021 season also posed challenges.
In acquiring the trolley that needs restoration, operators and supporters anticipate once restoration is complete, it will make the run from Yakima to Selah while they overhaul the other two trolleys. Workers had already started breaking down one of their two operational trolleys with that plan in mind, so were operating just one trolley in 2021, as social media posts noted.
The trolley season typically runs through September and possibly into early October, depending on the weather. But this season didn't include as many trolley runs because of unforeseen repairs when the operating trolley had an accident and broke a tire. Repairs were more complicated than originally thought, so rides were suspended several times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.