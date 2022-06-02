The Yakima Humane Society is seeking donations of food — and especially families willing to foster animals temporarily in their home — to ease overcrowding at their adoption center.
Between the resumption of normal summer activities with COVID restrictions easing, the start of summer vacation season and the arrival of many litters of kittens, YHS is running at maximum capacity, director Sheryl Haga said.
“As a no-kill shelter, we do not put down animals to make extra space,” Haga said. “We partner with other shelters to transport animals when they have extra space and work with local fosters to provide a safe space while animals are waiting for adoption.
“We are doing everything we can to help animals in need, but unfortunately are limited on space and having to turn people away,” she added.
In addition to the late spring cat breeding season, adoptions of dogs and cats are down from the pandemic. YHS also has seen an increase of owner surrenders in recent months, Haga said.
During a visit Tuesday to the YHS Adoption Center, transfer coordinator Kelli Peal told the Yakima Herald-Republic there are roughly 60 dog kennels (all occupied) and 40 cat kennels at the center — but with many “mama cats” nursing their kittens, there are at least 60 felines being housed there.
Families who can foster puppies or kittens (once they are weaned) would greatly ease the overcrowding, Peal said.
“About 90% of the animals we foster are young — puppies and kittens,” she said. “You would need to keep them anywhere from a week to two months, and we supply everything: food, toys, supplies, vet costs.
“With kittens and puppies, they have to be confined, so having your own pet or pets in the house is not really an issue,” Peal said.
YHS has roughly 50 foster families who regularly house animals until they can be adopted, but Peal said that number fluctuates over the summer due to holidays, family activities such as graduations, and vacations.
“If you are looking to help local animals in need, we are in desperate need of fosters,” Haga said.
Haga said benefits of fostering include teaching children about responsibility and animal care; volunteering in the comfort of one’s own home; and building a bond with animals in need.
Anyone interested in being a foster family for the Yakima Humane Society may fill out an application at yakimahumane.org. Once an application is received, the family will be matched with an animal needing care and will be provided with all the supplies required.
Peal said the YHS adoption center is also low on donations, particularly food. Besides caring for a full house of animals awaiting adoption, YHS also helps those in the community who find it financially difficult to feed their pets.
A complete supply list of needed items is available at yakimahumane.org, Peal said.
“We’re definitely low on donations — and right now we’re focusing on food,” she said. “If someone is able to buy even an extra bag of food when they shop for their pet and donate that, it would help greatly.”
Finally, the ultimate solution to the lack of space is adopting animals. COVID restrictions have been lifted at the adoption center, at 2405 W. Birchfield Road (near the Yakima Area Arboretum). The front doors are unlocked and visitors are welcome from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Although visitors no longer may walk through the facility, Peal said volunteers will bring animals out to meet potential owners, and there are visiting rooms available.
“We’ve found this is less disruptive to the animals, especially the dogs,” Peal added. “COVID gave us an opportunity to re-examine how we handle this, and we’re now able to do this in a less intrusive and disruptive way.”
Because new animals are not being accepted at this time, YHS recommends posting on social media groups such as “Sharing & Caring Lost & Found Pets Yakima County” and visiting yakimahumane.org to fill out a lost and found pet form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.