For the second time in a month, Yakima Humane Society has rescued animals from a hoarding situation.
Yakima Humane Society workers and Union Gap police found 22 long-haired Chihuahua-mixes living in a recreational vehicle in Union Gap on Wednesday night, said Sheryl Haga, the humane society’s director of business operations.
“They are doing relatively well,” Haga said. “There was separation anxiety since they were together in a small space and are now in individual kennels.”
The dogs are being placed for adoption, and those interested can go to the society’s website, https://yakimahumane.org.
A Humane Society animal control officer learned about the dogs, which ranged in age from 7 years to 10 days old, from police.
Haga said it is not clear if the resident of the RV, who has died at a care facility, died before or after the animals were discovered.
Like other hoarding cases, it was a situation where an older, single person took in stray animals out of sympathy, and then things spiraled out of control, Haga said.
“It was definitely not a desirable situation for these little guys to be in,” Haga said. “There was definitely not adequate space.”
None of the dogs the Humane Society recovered were spayed or neutered, Haga said, and would likely have had more puppies if they had not been found.
On Dec. 30, the Humane Society rescued animals that were also hoarded in Union Gap. In November, almost 50 cats were found in a Yakima County home and were rescued by a Snohomish County-based animal rescue group, while in October, sheriff’s deputies and the animal rescue group Pasado’s Safe Haven, rescued 30 cats from a home on Summitview Extension Road.
“In your heart of hearts, if you want to take in animals, have them spayed and neutered,” Haga said. “If your two have turned into four or eight, it is OK to reach out for help.”