YAKIMA – A night of fine dining, an auction and dancing is planned this Saturday as a fundraiser for the Yakima Humane Society.
The Fur Ball, the humane society’s annual dinner, auction and party, begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the Modern Living Building at State Fair Park.
“This special evening supports the mission of the Yakima Humane Society to save the lives of our community's homeless pets,” the organization’s website states.
“In addition to all the fun, with your support you help save more lives. Proceeds from the Fur Ball Gala provide food, shelter, and medical treatment for the animals in our care. Your support also supports important community engagement programs which provide resources and support about the importance of spaying or neutering pets, responsible pet ownership, and kind treatment of our furry friends.”
Tickets for the event are $125 and include a drink scrip, dinner and dessert. Wine tasting, small bites and a silent auction are planned before the meal. For more information, visit yakimahumane.org.
