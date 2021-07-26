It’s a good time for buyers and sellers in the Yakima housing market.
Sellers are benefitting from record housing prices and easy sales, while buyers have historically low interest rates and more available listings than in the past few months in Yakima County.
Last week, Yakima had 178 active listings, whereas six months ago, the market had under 100, said Liberty McLean, a real estate agent with Keller Williams of Yakima Valley.
“I think there has been some burnout for buyers who are worn out from placing offer after offer and getting rejected,” McLean said. “I think now is a good time to start looking again because there are more options and there’s not as much of a frenzy.”
There were 1,229 properties listed for sale between January 2021 and June 2021, which is a 14.2% increase of homes from the previous year, said Cory Bemis, real estate agent with John L. Scott Real Estate.
“The active days on market from homes listed to offer accepted is lower than I’ve ever seen it,” he said.
Yakima’s average stay on the market is 63 days which is the lowest since November 2020.
Though the number of listings is at a recent high, there is still a limited number of available homes compared to previous years.
In the past five years during January, February and March, Yakima had the most listings on the market in 2016 with 603. In the first three months of 2021, Yakima had 288 available — a 29.2% decrease from 2020, when there were 407 available, according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research.
Yakima home prices continue to follow a steady increase.
The county had a 17.6% increase in prices from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, rising from $259,000 to $305,000 as of March 2021.
Pandemic-related changes
With the pandemic, many people have chosen to work on their homes to make them more comfortable, so a lot of people are choosing to not sell, McLean said.
Houses with outdoor spaces and those near schools and parks are very hot right now, said Javier Cardenas, president of the Yakima Association of Realtors. People want to get out of their homes after COVID and have accessibility to outside activities.
“I think during COVID, people learned that it’s better to be a homeowner and have a little bit of space with a big yard or nice patio,” he said. “Pools are a big hit right now. Very few homes with pools come on the market and when they do, they tend to fly off the market a little quicker.”
People are also looking for basements that can turn into home gyms or hobby rooms. Basements are a great value because they add square footage at an affordable price, Cardenas said.
Technology became a vital tool in the real estate business during the pandemic.
“During the 16 months of lockdown and restrictions put on open houses, it was very easy for people to still purchase a home through technology and video,” Cardenas said.
A buyer can make an offer the same day within an hour with DocuSign and other e-signature platforms. Open houses, which were paused during the first year of the pandemic, are not crucial for sellers, he said. Sellers are less concerned about number of open houses and more interested in about how many viewers can see their house.
Out of area buyers
Another result of COVID and remote work is more buyers coming from the Seattle area, McLean said. People have figured out they can work remotely from Yakima where there’s more sunshine and a slower pace of living.
“The biggest trend I see are buyers moving here from Seattle,” she said. “It’s an almost daily phone call.”
People don’t want to live in crowded big cities during a pandemic, especially if they can work remotely, said James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington.
“It’s increasingly becoming difficult to buy a home in the Puget Sound region,” he said. “If (people) only have to be in the office two to three times a week, then (they are more willing to) take that two-hour commute to Yakima.”
Affordable housing
Yakima County has limited affordable housing in the region, with the
housing affordability index lower than it was in 2019, according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research.
“It’s becoming less affordable to own a house for first-time buyers,” Young said. “Unless they build housing that’s available for people to own in first time buyer groups, then that’s going to be really tough for people to transition from rental housing to ownership.”
In Yakima County, the median household income is around $45,000 a year, putting families with a single income in the $165,000 to $175,000 price range for houses, Cardenas said.
As of last week, there were 185 available listings, including condos and town houses. Seven of those were available listings for $175,000 or under, with an average of 800 square feet.
“My concern is that if we cannot find a way to get moderate-earning families into a house where they can build equity, I think we will forever be building more multi-family apartment complexes for people to raise their families in. It doesn’t bode well for the industry in the long run,” Cardenas said.