Seven people and three dogs were displaced when a fire burned at a home in the 1000 block of West Mead Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews called at 4:40 a.m. found a fire that started in a detached garage at 1012 W. Mead Ave., and spread to a motor home and the house, according to a Yakima Fire Department news release.
Nobody was injured in the fire, but a dog was killed, the release said. Flames also damaged a natural gas line going into the house, and caused two power lines to fall, the release said.
Firefighters estimate the damages at $200,000, including the contents of the garage, the motorhome and the house. The people living at the house are being assisted by the local chapter of the American Red Cross, the release said.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
Yakima County tax records show the single-story, two-bedroom house, which was built in 1935, had an assessed value of $100,000.