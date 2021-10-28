Data from local and state officials and help-wanted signs across the Yakima Valley all indicate the same thing: Jobs are returning as the economy recovers from the pandemic, and the unemployment rate continues to decline.
The city of Yakima’s unemployment rate for September 2021 was 3.9%. That is a record low for the city, according to state Employment Security Department numbers dating back to 1990.
“Continued job growth in the city of Yakima is a positive sign for our local economy,” said Randy Beehler, the city’s communications and public affairs director. “The city appreciates the business investment in this community.”
The previous record monthly low, according to figures dating back to 1990, was 4.4%, Beehler reported. That jobless rate was reported in October 2019, September 2018 and September 2017.
Yakima County had a similar unemployment rate of 4% last month, and preliminary figures released by the state’s Employment Security Department on Tuesday show the gradual recovery of jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic continued during September, both statewide and in Yakima County, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the department.
The new statistics show there were 138,775 Yakima County residents in the labor force in September 2021, compared to 134,788 in September 2020 — a 3% increase of nearly 4,000 more workers, Meseck reported.
“The labor force is expanding and the number of unemployed workers is dropping — that’s good news,” Meseck said. “Our nonfarm jobs in Yakima County are up 2.9% compared to last year (from 83,600 to 86,000 jobs).”
Statewide, the nonfarm employment picture is even better, with Washington business and government organizations employing 3,438,200 people in September 2021, compared to 3,271,000 one year ago — a gain of 167,200 jobs, or 5.1%.
Both Yakima County and the state of Washington saw job contraction from April 2020 through March 2021, the first 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Job recovery began in April of this year and has continued each month since for both the county and state.
Construction jobs
Helping that turnaround has been the growth of jobs in the construction industry, particularly statewide, Meseck said. Washington’s construction businesses have expanded payroll in every month from April through September 2021, beginning with a 20.7% increase in April as the construction season began.
Yakima County saw an 8.1% increase in construction jobs in April 2021, but the growth in construction jobs has tapered off since, with modest increases in May and August and no new jobs reported in the other months.
“We’re doing OK, but the state’s doing exceptionally well,” Meseck said. “The state has been adding construction jobs at a more rapid rate than Yakima County.”
This is despite data released by local real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert, who showed home sales in Yakima County increased 14.7% between the first nine months of 2020 and the first nine months of 2021.
Another report placed Yakima County’s increase in building permits between 2020 and 2021 as the fifth largest among 368 municipalities surveyed nationwide. The amount of permits issued from January through June of each year more than doubled, from 166 to 335, a 102% increase.
Overall, the September 2021 Yakima County jobs report shows 4,200 workers in mining, logging and construction, about the same number in that category as September 2020.
Positive trends
Meseck said another positive from the newest job report is the low monthly unemployment rate of 4% for September in Yakima County, although Meseck noted September and October are typically the best months for workers, primarily due to the apple harvest.
“Our seasonally adjusted unemployment rates usually reach their low points in September and October,” he added. “It’s dropped 0.5% from September 2019, so that shows our labor force is somewhat getting back to normal … but we still haven’t recovered all of the jobs we’ve lost prior to the COVID-19-related layoffs.”
Total nonfarm employment countywide this September was 86,000 jobs, still down about 2,600 jobs and 2.6% below the 88,300 jobs reported in September 2019, Meseck said.
Both Beehler, with the city of Yakima, and Trisha Aughe-Flores, talent acquisition specialist with Catholic Charities of Central Washington, have noticed the decline in unemployed workers and the healthy amount of job openings.
Aughe-Flores conducted a job fair at her organization’s Yakima offices on Wednesday, hoping to fill 83 openings across Central Washington. There are roughly 30 candidates already under consideration for those jobs, and Wednesday’s event brought in 20 job seekers during its first couple of hours, she said.
“We’ve been able to continue hiring throughout the COVID pandemic, and have adapted our hiring process due to the restrictions,” Aughe-Flores said. “Because it’s so competitive right now, we’re offering increased wages and sign-on bonuses.”
She also was encouraged by the September unemployment data.
“It’s showing that people are still working, they’re filling jobs,” Aughe-Flores said. “You’ll hear people talk about this supposed mass resignation of employees, but this goes to show people are still working.”
Beehler was also encouraged by the difference in the local economy from one year ago.
“The latest unemployment numbers continue a recovery from 2020, which saw significant jobless increases due to the pandemic,” said Beehler. “For example, the city’s unemployment rate was 7.6% in September 2020.”
Besides setting an all-time record-low unemployment rate last month, the city has a chance to record its lowest ever year-end jobless rate, he noted. Currently, the city’s average monthly unemployment rate is 5.9% for 2021. The record low is 5.7%, set in 2018.
