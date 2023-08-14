Expected triple-digit heat arrived Monday as an excessive heat warning took effect, and the National Weather Service predicts record-setting temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and perhaps Thursday.
Through 5 p.m., a high of 101 degrees was recorded Monday at the Yakima Air Terminal, the weather service reported – the highest temperature in Yakima so far in 2023.
Although Monday’s high fell just short of the Aug. 14 record of 102 degrees set in 1992, the record temperatures for the next three days could be broken as the heat warning continues through 11 p.m. Thursday.
High temperatures of 106 and 105 degrees are expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Yakima, the weather service predicts, which would break the recently-set records of 103 degrees on Aug. 15, 2021, and 102 degrees on Aug. 16, 2020.
Thursday’s high in Yakima is predicted to be 104 degrees, which also would break the 103 degrees recorded on Aug. 17, 2008. The heat wave is expected to break by the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-80s predicted for Saturday and Sunday, the weather service reports. By Sunday, there is a chance of showers for the Yakima Valley.
Staying safe
These levels of extreme heat increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in events outdoors, the NWS excessive heat advisory warned.
The weather service urges residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and remain out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, the advisory said.
For those without air conditioning, cooling center locations include the Yakima Valley Mall at 2529 Main St. in Union Gap and Yakima Valley Libraries locations throughout the county.
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries’ new heat protection rules for workers took effect on July 17, and require that workers be allowed to take cool-down periods as needed to prevent overheating.
Employers must follow high-heat procedures that require mandatory cool-down periods of 10 minutes every two hours when the temperature reaches 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and 15 minutes every hour at 100 degrees or hotter.
Many growers and other employers, including sidewalk and road construction contractors, have workers begin their shifts at 6 a.m. or earlier so outdoor work can conclude before the hottest hours of the day.
This included crews from Walla Walla-based ESF Solutions and Moses Lake-based Central Washington Asphalt, who were working Monday morning on a sidewalk project on Powerhouse Road in Yakima. They began their shift at 6 a.m. Monday as improvements to the sidewalk and roadway adjacent to Robertson Elementary School were completed.
