The heaviest snow is already on the ground in the Yakima Valley, but flakes are expected to continue through the day, according to the National Weather Service.
The early morning storm blanketed Yakima with 6-7 inches as of 9 a.m., said forecaster Cole Evans at the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore., while reports from the Lower Valley showed 2-3 inches.
The snow is expected to continue through the morning with light, lingering flakes in the afternoon and evening, Evans said. He predicted the continued precipitation would bring about another inch of accumulation.
“After about 6 or 7 p.m. I’d say most of the snow will be out of the way and then it’ll start to clear up,” Evans said.
Higher elevations have snow accumulation of about 8-10 inches, and those areas could see snowfall continue into the overnight hours, Evans said.
It was 21 degrees with visibility of 1 mile on Monday morning in Yakima, Evans said.
“Everybody on the morning commute or out and about should just take it easy and exercise caution,” he said. “It’s definitely treacherous out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.