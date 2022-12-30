The Yakima area received about 3 to 4 inches of snow overnight Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office.
The New Year's weekend will be cold and potentially foggy, but forecasters don't expect more snow in the Yakima Valley until mid-week, said assistant meteorologist Ann Adams.
Adams said Yakima could see some rain in the afternoon and evening Friday, but new snow accumulation was unlikely.
The area will likely get fog throughout the weekend during nights and early mornings, when the lows hit around 23 degrees. This could cause slick conditions. Snow that melts during the day and refreezes at night is particularly dangerous, so drivers should use caution when driving on roads near snow piles, Adams said.
However, the forecast for Saturday and Sunday included some sunshine with daytime highs in the upper-30s, according to the NWS forecast.
The temperatures will cool a bit during early next week. Monday and Tuesday have a forecasted high of 32 degrees, according to the NWS. The area could see snow starting Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Travelers looking to head over to the west side for the New Year’s weekend should expect wintery conditions. Snoqualmie Pass received about 7 inches of snow Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The pass will get more snow Friday, but it will lighten up Saturday, according to the WSDOT online forecast. It is expected to enter the new year with sunny skies on Sunday.
Driving conditions for the pass and other major routes are available on WSDOT’s website.
