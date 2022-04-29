Rosylen Oglesby joins the city of Yakima as assistant city manager beginning Monday, according to a news release from the city.
Oglesby previously served as assistant city manager for the city of Portsmouth in Virginia. She had served in a variety of roles for the city since 2006, including as a management analyst, resource development and management coordinator, and manager of management services, the release said.
She was promoted to the assistant city manager position in 2015 and served until she left the city of Portsmouth last year, the release said.
She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in urban affairs, both from Norfolk State University in Virginia. She has also completed work toward a Ph.D. in public policy and administration at Virginia Commonwealth University and holds a graduate certificate in local government management from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, the release said.
And she is a member of the International City/County Management Association, the Virginia Local Government Management Association, Virginia Women in Local Government, the National Forum for Black Public Administrators, and the American Academy of Certified Public Managers.
Oglesby said she’s excited to join the Yakima team.
“I’m looking forward to utilizing what I’ve learned throughout my career to ensure the city continues moving in a positive direction,” she said in the release.
The assistant city manager position has been unfilled since 2019 as part of cost-saving measures, though the city has briefly filled the position in the interim. Most recently, Matthew Selby worked in the role from November 2021 to this month.
City Manager Bob Harrison will work closely with new hire Oglesby. He said her knowledge will serve Yakima well.
“Rosylen brings to the city a wealth of experience in a wide range of local government disciplines,” Harrison said in the release. “She has followed a very deliberate career path that has provided her with opportunities to manage a variety of program areas.”
The release said Oglesby’s starting salary will be about $156,000, plus benefits.
