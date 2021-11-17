The city of Yakima has selected Matthew Selby to serve as the interim assistant city manager while it conducts a search for a permanent replacement.
Selby has worked in local government since 2008, according to biographical information presented by City Manager Bob Harrison at the City Council meeting Tuesday. Selby most recently served as the interim executive director at Middlesex West Chamber of Commerce and as the land use and economic development director in Acton, Mass.
He has a certificate in local government leadership from Suffolk University and the Massachusetts Municipal Association. He has a master’s degree in resource management and administration from Antioch University New England.
The previous assistant city manager, Ana Cortez, left the position in January 2019, city spokesperson Randy Beehler said. Public Works Director Scott Schafer served in the interim role from August to November in 2019, Beehler said, and the position has been vacant since.
Beehler said the city is preparing to launch a national search to fill the position permanently. He said the process could take a number of months.
“It may not be until sometime in the late first quarter or early second quarter of 2022 before the position is filled,” Beehler said in an email.
The assistant city manager will oversee city projects and programs and will be responsible for creating an economic development program for the city, according to recruitment materials. The assistant will work closely with Harrison.
The position has an annual salary range of $144,456 to $175,572, according to recruitment materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.