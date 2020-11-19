YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Herald-Republic Managing Editor Greg Halling has been promoted to executive editor as part of a leadership restructuring at the paper.
Charles Horton, The Seattle Times’ senior director of affiliate newspapers, announced the changes Wednesday. The restructuring follows the retirement of Publisher Bob Crider, which was announced in August.
The Yakima Herald-Republic is owned by The Times, but editorial and business decisions are made locally.
Halling, who became the paper’s managing editor in September 2018, will also serve as the senior member of the paper’s leadership team, Horton said, as well as its primary community representative.
“As we continue to prioritize our growth in subscribers, both print and digital, having our executive editor as the senior most person in the building only strengthens our opportunity to find success,” Horton said.
Other changes include:
- Advertising Director Carmela Solorzano is promoted to sales director, which will include responsibilities for community partnerships.
- Operations Director Roger Stanley becomes senior director of operations, coordinating with the Herald-Republic's sister newspaper in Walla Walla, the Union-Bulletin.
- Accounting Manager Veronica Rodriguez becomes affiliate finance director, leading the finance teams at the Herald-Republic and the Union-Bulletin.
- Human Resources Director Sabrina McClure becomes affiliate HR director, working with the HR team in Walla Walla.
- Administrative Assistant Ronnie Butler becomes business administrator, working with the Yakima and Walla Walla papers.
- Digital Producer Aidian Holder becomes affiliate website manager, working with yakimaherald.com, union-bulletin.com and elsoldeyakima.com.
Horton also said that Tammy Fahsholtz will continue in her role as circulation director.