Today is National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls. These women deserve to have their stories told, which is why we are relaunching thevanished.org.
The first day of awareness was designated on May 5, 2017. Montana's congressional delegation introduced a resolution for a national day of awareness in memory of Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old Northern Cheyenne tribal citizen who was murdered in July 2013. May 5 was her birthday.
Nobody knows exactly how many people have disappeared or been murdered in and around the Yakama reservation. We've assembled details of dozens of known cases, many decades old, most still unsolved. See more here.
Our coverage of murdered and missing Indigenous people – The Vanished – is part of Microsoft's Protecting and Promoting Local Journalism Initiative.