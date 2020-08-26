Bob Crider for years helped shape the news coverage of the Yakima Herald-Republic and worked one-on-one with reporters editing their stories.
He served as managing editor, then moved up to overseeing the entire newsroom, including its budget, and later ascended to the newspaper’s top post — publisher.
Now, the 44-year journalist is retiring. His last day will be Oct. 23.
“I’ll very much miss the newspaper,” Crider said Wednesday. “There’s a camaraderie at work. This last four, five months — it’s been hard not being able to see everyone every day.”
Most of the newspaper’s staff have been working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But I know that we are the best source of news in Central Washington,” Crider said. “We have a lot of value and we have a lot to offer this community.”
Crider, 68, came to the Herald-Republic in 1997 as managing editor. In 2006, he left to work in the same capacity at the Portland (Maine) Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, also owned by The Seattle Times Co. at the time.
He returned in 2009 as editor and was named publisher in 2016.
Seattle Times Publisher Frank Blethen said Crider’s commitment to journalism was felt beyond the local community and throughout the news industry.
The Seattle Times Co. owns the Yakima Herald-Republic and Walla Walla Union Bulletin, but editorial and operational decisions are made at the local level.
“Bob has always been the consummate journalist — he knew his community and gave them hard-hitting investigative stories, excellent school and ag coverage,” Blethen said. “He covered community events with a special vigor. Few cities Yakima’s size receive the breadth and quality of coverage which Bob insisted on. I will miss him — he is truly one of the good guys.”
Criderization
Reporters whose stories were edited by Crider were said to have been Criderized. The eponym reflected his editing style.
He paid critical attention to detail and asked lots of questions. Often, stories were returned to reporters twice the length, with several questions and notes highlighted in red.
“It means turning in a 5-inch brief and having it get sent back with 5 to 10 more inches of questions. In red, of course,” former Herald-Republic reporter Adriana Janovich said in a 2006 story. “The longer the story, the more inches of red Criderization.”
In the same story, former Herald-Republic features editor John Taylor likened Crider’s editing to Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke hitting a ball carrier.
“That’s what Criderize means when Bob collides with a story,” Taylor said. “And Criderization? That’s the bruised, punished, yet somehow strengthened feeling Bob leaves reporters with — much like the teammates who survived two-a-day practices with Nitschke must’ve felt.”
Thirtymile Fire
Some Criderization was on display in coverage of the Thirtymile Fire, a wildfire north of Winthrop in 2001 that claimed the lives four firefighters from Yakima and Ellensburg.
The Herald-Republic launched an investigation into the blaze and discovered that tactical missteps by the U.S. Forest Service led to the deaths of Tom Craven, Karen FitzPatrick, Jessica Johnson and Devin Weaver.
Former City Editor Spencer Hatton oversaw the coverage, but Crider was called in to do some editing while Hatton was on vacation.
And he Criderized narratives written by former reporters Stephanie Earls and Jesse Hamilton.
He pulled them into a room to review edits of the narratives they wrote.
“I redlined them,” Crider said. “Stephanie wasn’t used to that much editing.”
Even so, everyone in the newsroom pulled together to produce award-winning coverage that not only exposed missteps but brought change to how wildfires are handled.
“That was one of the shining moments during my time at the Herald-Republic, how everyone pulled together and covered that thing,” Crider said. “Four lives lost … and they shouldn’t have been if the Forest Service had a grasp of all of its rules.”
Camaraderie
Crider’s commitment to journalism was reflected in his devotion to his favorite football team.
Winning or losing, he always stuck with his team — the Green Bay Packers.
And everyone in the newsroom knew Wisconsin-born Crider was a Packers fan.
The team could be having a terrible season but that wouldn’t stop him from wearing Packers paraphernalia.
During company potlucks, he’d don a cheese head hat while serving his homemade meatballs and salsa.
He did the same when flipping burgers during monthly company barbecues on the newspaper’s loading dock.
During the summer, he often shares his homemade salsa and chili peppers from his garden with staff.
Navigating challenges
Crider took the helm of the Herald-Republic in probably the most challenging time the industry has faced.
Greater reliance on the Internet and social media has caused advertising revenue to plummet for print news.
“The entire industry has been hit with revenue loss on the advertising side,” he said.
For a long time, the newspaper made up those losses in commercial printing. Publications from across the state and in Oregon and Idaho were routinely printed by the Herald-Republic.
But even that has declined in recent years, Crider said.
“Commercial printing — that was one of the things that mostly kept us going for years as advertising revenue started to decline in the rise of the Internet,” he said. “That began declining in 2015 and accelerated last year.”
Efforts are underway to boost circulation and ramp up advertising as the economy reopens, Crider said.
The newspaper is now working on improving its digital presentations and simplifying acquiring online subscriptions, he said.
Help from philanthropists will be sought, Crider said.
“Various organizations out there value newspapers and don’t want to see it go away,” he said.
Newspapers serve as government watchdogs, keeping the public informed of decisions and issues.
“That’s why this community needs the Yakima Herald-Republic to shine light on those problems that exist,” he said. “We also have a responsibility to shine light on the good things and we that as well.”
Looking ahead
Crider’s retirement doesn’t mean his ties to the newsroom will be immediately severed. He will continue to serve on the editorial board until sometime next year, when he and his wife, Bernadette, move to Spokane to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Bernadette retired this summer as a Granger High School teacher.
Crider said there’s a lot to be proud of over his 44 years in journalism, but the past five months have been most meaningful.
Reporters, advertising staff and many more at the Herald-Republic have scattered to work from home. Others risk catching the virus to print, sort and package the newspaper.
“Looking at the great work everybody is doing, I’m just very impressed and in awe with everybody and what everybody is doing,” he said. “That’s going to stick with me forever.”