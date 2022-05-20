A helicopter drops water to prevent fire from a strategic firing operation by the Jackson Hotshots from spreading to areas they don't want burned near Little Rattlesnake Creek as efforts continue to prevent the spread of the Schneider Springs Fire Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 near Naches, Wash. Evan Abell's photos from the fire earned him a second-place award in the Society of Professional Journalists 2021 Northwest Excellence in Journalism Contest.