Yakima Herald-Republic journalists won 10 awards in the Society of Professional Journalists 2021 Northwest Excellence in Journalism Contest.
SPJ Region 10 announced the winners Thursday night. The Herald-Republic competed in the large newsroom category against publications like Crosscut, The Everett Herald, Oregon Public Broadcasting and the Register-Guard in Eugene, Ore.
Reporter Tammy Ayer took first place in soft news feature for "In her words: Dramatic rescue saves woman and her dog from vehicle in Yakima River."
Ayer also won the social equity reporting category for her work on missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Sportswriter Luke Thompson captured first in sports reporting for "Yakima Valley women's soccer team jumped into action to help family during house fire."
Here are the YHR journalists who won second-place awards:
- Evan Abell: Sports action photography, "Steer wrestling." Spot news, "Jackson hotshots."
- Tammy Ayer: Investigative reporting, Parker Doe.
- Phil Ferolito: Hard news feature, "Wife, brother and mother of fallen Central Washington soldier reflect on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan."
- Vanessa Ontiveros: Education reporting, "Loving music and loving others: CWU band director teaches more than just rhythm and melody."
- Kate Smith: Poverty and homelessness reporting, Savoy Apartments.
- Scott Spruill: Sports feature, "Born half a world away, Eisenhower's Amha Alemeneh reconnects through running."
