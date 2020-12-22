The Seattle Times Co. received a $9.9 million federal coronavirus-aid loan as part of the coronavirus relief bill passed Monday that made
$284.5 billion available to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a program that allows small businesses to borrow as much as 2½ months of payroll, or up to $10 million, due to coronavirus-related hardship.
The Yakima Herald-Republic and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, owned by The Seattle Times Co., will benefit from the loan. The Seattle Times Co. has 849 full- and part-time employees at its three newspapers and printing operations.
A total of 108,000 Washington state small businesses and nonprofits have received $12.5 billion in loans through the PPP program since its inception.
Alan Fisco, president of The Seattle Times, said the program provided some much needed temporary relief.
“This funding is really important for the small, local newspapers — in the smaller communities our revenue stream is still very advertising dominant,” he said. “More than 50% of our revenue in both (Walla Walla and Yakima) come from advertising revenue, which is the smallest piece of the revenue pie … we just don’t see digital subscription growth in the smaller communities.”
Although the Herald-Republic and the Union-Bulletin are owned by The Seattle Times Co., editorial and operational decisions are made at the local level.
The new funding was made available through legislation authored by U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, and included in the bipartisan COVID stimulus package. Cantwell’s provision makes thousands of small local newspapers, radio, and television broadcasters, and hundreds of public broadcasting stations nationwide newly eligible for PPP loans, which formerly didn’t qualify as a small business if they were a part of a larger entity.
The SBA considers newspapers a small business if they have 1,000 employees or fewer. The number is 500 for broadcasters.
In her thinking behind the bill, Cantwell said driving forces were the importance and trustworthiness of local news alongside the challenges the industry faces in the wake of competition from large companies like Facebook and Google.
“We saw the struggling nature of local news throughout our state and throughout the United States and we are trying to deal with the larger problem of the transformation to online and some of the unfair competitive practices that are going on in news,” she said. “We wanted to make sure that communities still have information about health and safety, particularly during a COVID crisis.”
The loans are overseen by the Small Business Administration and disbursed through private lenders, forgivable if borrowers use the majority of funds to retain or rehire staff during the 60 days after the loan is received.
The news industry has seen significant cutbacks and layoffs since the start of the pandemic. A New York Times survey showed that an estimated 33,000 news media employees “have been laid off, furloughed or had their pay reduced since the arrival of the coronavirus.”
Cantwell said she is planning on more programs to support the news industry in the future.