Yakima temperatures are expected to reach triple-digits each day until Sunday, with record-breaking highs forecast for Friday and Saturday.
We never reached Wednesday's forecast high of 105 degrees, but we did hit 100 around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The final recorded high for the day could still come in a couple of degrees higher than that, according to Rob Brooks, a Pendleton, Ore.-based meteorologist with the service. But the lingering haze around the Yakima Air Terminal, where the official temperatures are recorded, likely kept it from reaching 105.
"That doesn't mean somewhere nearby won't have that," Brooks said. "But for an official recorded high, no."
In any event, we didn't come close to the Aug. 11 record high Wednesday. That is 108 degrees, set back in 1971. We may come close to the Aug. 12 record Thursday; the record is 104, also set in 1971, while the forecast high is 103.
Friday's forecast of 105 would surpass the Aug. 13 record of 103, set in 1977. And Saturday's forecast high of 103 would surpass the Aug. 14 record of 102, set in 1992.
Things should cool off a little thereafter, with Sunday's high at 95, far short of the Aug. 15 record of 101, set in 2008. Forecast highs for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are all in the 80s.
The widespread haze from wildfire smoke in the region is expected to clear by Sunday as well.
It has already been a summer of record-setting heat in Yakima, owing mostly to the historic heat dome that covered the Pacific Northwest in June. A string of triple-digit days that month topped out at 113 degrees on June 29, shattering the previous highest recorded temperature in Yakima, 110 on Aug. 10, 1971.
The Yakima Valley remains under a National Weather Service excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Saturday. That warning went into effect Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service advises people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."