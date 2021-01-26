Yakima Heart Center, which has provided cardiac care in the Yakima Valley since the 1960s, will end operations at midnight Sunday.
However, nearly all Yakima Heart Center providers will continue practicing at one of two clinics.
Monday, Yakima Valley Memorial will officially open Yakima Valley Memorial Heart & Vascular at the former Yakima Heart Center building, 406 S. 30th Ave. The hospital had been in a service partnership with the Yakima Heart Center for about a decade.
The new clinic is under Memorial’s ownership, and several former Yakima Heart Center providers are now Memorial employees.
There will be no interruption in service for those who work with the providers now working at Yakima Valley Memorial Heart & Vascular, said Dr. Mohan Ashok Kumar, a former Yakima Heart Center provider who is now the medical director of the new Memorial clinic.
Joining Kumar at the Memorial clinic are former Yakima Heart Center providers Drs. Mark S. Berman, Adarsh Bhardwaj, Jesse P. Cone, R. Thomas McLaughlin, Erik A. Monick and Dao Gia Pham.
“The patients have all been scheduled for appointments in February and March,” Kumar said. “There’s no disruption of services or appointments.”
Yakima Valley Memorial Heart & Vascular will offer a full range of cardiac specialty care with a focus on preventing, diagnosing and treating heart-related diseases. Among the clinic’s offerings are the treatment for congestive heart failure, arrhythmia, pacemaker management, vascular services and interventional cardiology.
The clinic will also house the Yakima Valley Memorial Cardiovascular Imaging Center, which offers cardiac diagnostic services. The Memorial Cardiac Rehab Center is also in the same building.
Yakima Valley Memorial has been expanding its cardiac services in recent years. At the end of 2019, Memorial received state approval to perform elective percutaneous coronary intervention, a procedure in whicha stent is isntalled to open a narrowed or blocked coronary artery.
When Astria Regional Medical Center, the region’s main cardiac hospital, closed a year ago, hospital leaders said they were exploring options to expand services.
With the cardiac and vascular clinic now under Memorial’s ownership, the hospital has more capacity to expand services, Kumar said.
The hospital has hired two interventional cardiologists who will start work in July. That double the number of providers in that specialty, which focuses on treating acute heart attacks and stenting procedures.
There are also plans to hire an additional general cardiologists and technicians to work cardiac diagnostics. Memorial has also purchased new echo machines.
“There is a lot of unmet needs,” Kumar said. “We’re hoping to address this by expanding the number of physicians.”
Meanwhile, three former Yakima Heart Center providers will open Heart Central of Washington, an independent practice in West Valley.
Drs. Dave W. Krueger, Robert A. Ortiz and Victor V. Sharpe III are the providers moving from Yakima Heart Center to Heart Central of Washington
“Basically, these three doctors wanted to stay independent,” said Tim Franks, who was the Yakima Heart Center administrator and will serve in the same role at the new practice.
The new clinic is at 1006 S. 64th Ave. in a newly developed area home to several health care facilities, including dental practices and an urgent care clinic. The new practice, which opens Monday, will offer nearly everything that was provided at the Yakima Health Center. The only service not offered is nuclear studies.
The clinic would refer patients in need of those services to the Memorial clinic, Franks said.
“I hope between the two groups, everyone’s cardiology needs will be met,” he said.