Yakima Health District officials told the Board of Health during Wednesday’s business meeting that COIVD-19 cases continue to decline, but they still encourage eligible people to get a second booster.
The state Department of Health recently updated its booster recommendations to reflect that of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Now, those age 50 and older and others with certain health issues can get a second booster of Pfizer of Moderna, according to DOH news release. Booster eligibility specifics can be found on the health district’s website.
Health officials said a list of locations offering a second booster also can be found on the health district’s website.
As cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline here, the health district has closed its testing and vaccination sites at State Fair Park with its mobile clinics concluding operations at the end of Thursday.
Meanwhile, vaccination sites at Yakima Valley College and in Sunnyside will remain open.
If needed, Yakima County can request a state-funded popup clinic to administer vaccinations, health officials said.
There were only four hospitalizations reported for the month as of March 28. Cases declined 18.4% the week of March 22-28, with a rate of 182 per 100,000 population compared to 223 per 100,000 population the previous week.
There have been nine COVID-19 deaths this month as of March 28, compared to 39 in February.
Health Officer Dr. Neil Barg warned of a new variant spreading across Europe, saying we need to be prepared here in the event of another surge in cases.
Barg said the second booster is expected to be available to everyone sometime in the fall.
Other topics Wednesday included establishing a timeline to advertise new health board positions and a 6% pay increase for health district staff.
The health board faces a July 1 deadline to comply with a new law requiring health boards to have an equal number of elected and non-elected members as well as representatives from any times within the health district’s service area.
The Yakima heath board currently is composed of three Yakima County commissioners, two City Council members — one from Yakima and another from Toppenish — and two non-elected members.
Under that composition, the board would need to recruit three more non-elected members — two from the community and one from the Yakama Nation.
The health board agreed to begin advertising those positions April 12, with interviews between May 13 and June 8 and selections June 9. Final appointments would be confirmed by June 28.
The health board also approved a 6% raise for health district staff in response to unanticipated competition from other state agencies and inflation.
In January, union-represented staff had received a 4% pay increase with annual step increases through 2025.
But the 4% increase remained drastically lower than competing agencies, said Director Andre Fresco.
The health district recently lost staff to the state departments of ecology, agriculture and health, Fresco said.
Those agencies are allowing people her to work remotely and are paying them much more, he said.
“We are in a stiff, competitive market I have never seen before in my career,” Fresco said.
