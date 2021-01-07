The Yakima Health District is watching local coronavirus trends for a post-Christmas surge, as 324 new COVID cases were reported Thursday.
Dr. Larry Jecha, the health district’s interim health officer, said officials have been worried about a surge after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. During a Wednesday televised briefing, he said the district is hoping things don't climb more.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed we can be stable for a couple of days and start going down,” he said. “We appreciate everyone who is trying to do their best to prevent COVID in the community by masking up, safe distancing and all those things.”
Yakima County saw a significant surge in cases in late November and December, and a surge of hospitalizations starting in mid-December. Hospitalizations are still high, with 68 people hospitalized Thursday, and four people intubated.
Typically, cases increase two weeks after a holiday, with a spike in hospitalizations following that.
“Social gatherings still seem to be our Achilles heel,” Jecha said. “After someone is positive from the social gathering, it spreads throughout the family.”
Vaccines locally
Jecha answered several questions about the COVID vaccine during the briefing. He said the vaccine is safe, effective and has gone through stringent testing.
“It’s a new vaccine, but the concept isn’t new,” he said.
As of Thursday, Yakima had received 7,700 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Yakima Health District. Of those, 5,750 were initial doses and 1,950 were boosters for those who received their first dose three weeks ago. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses spread a few weeks apart.
The first round of vaccines are going to frontline health care workers, first responders and long-term care residents and staff. Of those 5,750 initial doses, at least 3,000 have been administered to those in the first phase of the vaccine plan, the health district said. The numbers do not include doses that have been administered to staff and residents of long-term care facilities through the federal pharmacy partnership.
The state on Wednesday released guidance that calls for the next round of vaccines to go people over age 70 and anyone over age 50 who lives in a multi-generational household.
While the state set a tentative timeline of the end of January to begin that next round, the health district also said Thursday that Yakima County likely will not begin those vaccinations until mid to late February. The timeline will depend on how much vaccine is allocated to Yakima County, a news release said.
“At this point in time, there is not enough vaccine available to vaccinate widely," local emergency response coordinator Nathan Johnson said in a statement. "We are working with our partners to provide access to COVID-19 vaccination as soon as is possible. Until we have a consistent allocation of COVID-19, the situation will be fluid. For this reason, we’re asking community members to stay up-to-date on current vaccine administration locations by visiting our website.”
Other numbers
The county has had 22,441 coronavirus cases and 314 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district. A total of 16,438 people have recovered. The number of deaths was unchanged Thursday.
Yakima County had about 993 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 13-26. The state announced a new business reopening plan on Tuesday, which sets goals of a 10% decrease in cases and hospitalizations in newly designated regions over two weeks to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.
Other objectives include an ICU occupancy rate of less than 90% and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
ICU beds in the region were 89% filled as Jan. 6.
The state plans to update regional metrics by region on Fridays, with changes made on Mondays.
The test positivity rate in Yakima County alone was about 38% from Dec. 21-27, according to the state Department of Health.
Yakima County is in the southcentral region with Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties.