The Yakima Health District is calling on health care providers to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as the state moves into its next phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution more quickly than expected.
The change comes after the federal government called for governors to open up vaccine access to anyone 65 and older and anyone with a health complication that increases the risk of COVID-19.
According to the state Department of Health, at least 150,000 health care providers in Washington have not received the vaccine. While providers will still be able to get vaccinated after the next phase launches, they may face longer wait times and high demand for appointment slots.
The Yakima Health District said it is receiving calls from community members slotted in future phases who are anxiously waiting to be vaccinated.
Health care providers who would like to be vaccinated can find a list of providers on the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.