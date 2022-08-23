The Yakima Health District will give an update about monkeypox in the community on Facebook Live on Wednesday.
The presentation will take place at 6 p.m., with a presentation in Spanish at 7 p.m. Dr. Neil Barg, the Health District’s health officer will give information on what the monkeypox virus is, how it spreads, symptoms and how to reduce the risk of infection, according to a news release.
To attend the event, click here or visit the Yakima Health District Facebook page.
To date, 373 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Washington, with four in Yakima. The Yakima Health District urges those who suspect they have monkeypox to reach out to their health care provider.
